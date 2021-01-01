From umage
Eos Table Lamp by UMAGE (3002_4024)
Advertisement
The Eos Table Lamp by UMAGE was designed by Danish-architect Soren Ravn Christensen to exude an aura of the earth-tones of the Nordic landscape. The Eos Table Lamp utilizes natural goose feathers, allowing the integrated LED lamping to act in tandem and produce warm, ambient lighting for contemporary living areas. Fixture is ideal for placement in offices, bedrooms, and living rooms. Exquisite designs with a sustainable edge. That's the philosophy of Denmark-based lighting brand, UMAGE (previously Vita Copenhagen), founded in 2008. Keeping in mind a simplistic, modern aesthetic, UMAGE aims to be sustainable in their materials and processes: goose feathers that would otherwise go to waste are incorporated in luxury lamps and all products are flat-packed to reduce global footprint. Designed with a distinctly Scandinavian edge, UMAGE utilizes clean lines and muted colors in their table lamps, wall sconces, and pendants. Finish: White, Tags: Vita Copenhagen, Vita Lighting