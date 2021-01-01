From olee sleep
Olee Sleep Eos 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress in Grey, King
Advertisement
Your purchase includes One Olee Sleep Eos 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress in Grey, King Size Mattress dimensions – 80" W x 76" L x 10"H | Feel – Medium-Firm Fits all frames – Steel, wood or platform bed frames, box springs and floor | 93% polyester / 7% spandex Unique Gel-infused Foam Layer – to regulate temperature | High Density Base Layer – For a longer-lasting and durable mattress Any new product will expand within minutes and can have a mild scent upon unboxing that will dissipate in a few hours in a well-ventilated room | Remove packaging within 72 hours, and allow an extra 48-72 hours for proper decompression