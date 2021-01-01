From shop lc global inc.
EON 1962 Swiss Movement Sterling Silver Watch with Black Leather Band (28 g)
LUXURIOUS DIAL: The watch is adorned with luxurious dial made of sterling silver which is known for its durability and natural elegance EASY TO READ MARKS: It exhibits plain three hands, bold numeric indices which allows easy time read DURABLE STRAP: The strap is made of high quality leather which is famed for its durability, strength and high performance. It is comfortable to wear and looks fashionable, and won't wear out so easily POWERED BY: The watch is powered by a high standard of efficient Swiss movement. It has better power reserve and requires less winding, thus keeping time accurately and found only in high-end watches SCRATCH- GLASS: The dial is secured by scratch- glass, making it less likely to 'splinter'