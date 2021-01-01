From mario badescu
Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel By Mario Badescu in Green
Advertisement
This non-foaming cleansing gel removes each day's buildup of makeup, dirt and oil without overdrying the skin. Extracts of papaya and grapefruit which contain exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids prevent clogged pores, blackheads, and breakouts. *This product contains an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun. Use a sunscreen, and limit sun exposure while using this product* About Mario Badescu In 1967, Mario Badescu embarked on a mission to introduce European-style facials to upper echelon New York. His classic, Old World techniques mastered in his native Romania defined the essential relationship between skin health and beauty. In his revolutionary Upper East Side salon, Mario cared for each guest with customized treatments and personalized advice for at-home care. His understanding of the varying needs of differing complexions shaped the beloved line of masks, cleansers, lotions and serums that bear his name today. Each tried-and-true elixir is formulated with botanicals and fresh fruit extracts and addresses a full range of concerns, from acne to aging.