Entra Adjustable Remodel Housing by Element Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (EN3SR-LO940AAN-277)

The Entra Adjustable Remodel Housing by Element delivers ample amount of lighting in a recessed, contemporary housing that enables its versatile placement into commercial or residential environments. With a die-cast Aluminum trim, the Entra can be noted for its durability and is ensured in design for maximum longevity. The Entra utilizes hot aiming; it can be adjusted on a 0 to 30 degree tilt and is capable of 359 degree rotation. All housings ship with an optional plaster plate for flangeless installation. ELEMENT from TECH Lighting is a smartly engineered series of specification-grade recessed LED downlights. Beautiful aesthetics combined with thoughtful engineering makes complex solutions elegantly simple. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: White