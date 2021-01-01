From red barrel studio
58" Entertainment Media Center Wood Storage TV Stand
This is modern TV stand, which brings a dramatic contemporary styling to your home with its elegant finish. The top can support TVs up to 60 inches, and the adjustable shelves help you storage necessary media or gaming devices. This TV stand is a piece of furniture for your home. With a clean edged top, rectangular legs, the distinctive TV stand creates a warm and charming atmosphere for your home or office. This TV stand is designed to blend into a variety of living and family room settings. With its casual contemporary style, this exquisite collection is a relaxed look that fits anywhere. If you are looking for a beautiful TV stand, just buy this one now! Brand new and high qualitySimple and elegant designAccommodates flat panel TVs up to 60"Constructed with MDF, durable and sturdyAdjustable shelving with ample storage spaceCable management holes maintain a clean spacePerfect to fit your living room or bedroomShips ready to build with step-by-step instructions