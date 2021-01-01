Entertain Dusty Rose Vertical Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Sofa and Arm Chair Set EEI-4086-DUS-SET

Vintage Glamour Sofa and Armchair SetVertical Channel TuftingVelvet Polyester UpholsteryDurable Stain-Resistant FabricRimmed Upholstered BaseDense Foam Padding"Sofa Weight Capacity: 900 lbs,Armchair Weight Capacity: 300 lbs".Energize your living room decor with Entertain Sofa and Armchair Set. Sit deeply in tactile luxury with vertical channel tufting that creates visual depth and a magnificent waterfall effect that spans the length of this vintage glamour sofa and armchair. Entertain features plush dense foam padding with soft, stain-resistant performance velvet upholstery for a luxurious seating experience that delivers premium comfort. Introduce this cozy, extra wide retro-modern centerpiece to your living room or lounge area. Sofa Weight Capacity: 900 lbs Armchair Weight Capacity: 300 lbs Set Includes: One - Entertain Vertical Channel Tufted Armchair One - Entertain Vertical Channel Tufted Sofa