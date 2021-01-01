From hubbardton forge

Ensemble Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Mahogany - (134515-1001)

$2,395.80
In stock
Description

The Ensemble Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge is a bold and handsome way to add a bright touch to spaces. Handcrafted by skilled artisans, a single down rod supports a sleek cylindrical piece that an arrangement of arms reaches outward from supporting dome glass shades. Each shade has a crisp swirl detail around its center, adding a dynamic touch to the visible lamps shining within this starburst style pendant light. Lending a confident and sophisticated touch to spaces, this pendant light has a simple yet thoughtful design. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Clear. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting

