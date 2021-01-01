From huxe
Enrica LED Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Black - (E2G1937568)
The Enrica LED Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Huxe is a soft and playful modern piece perfect for homes looking for a unique silhouette. A central shining column upholds a set of wide rings. Each ring hovers over the space as only one edge touches the column. Within each ring is a band of acrylic that protects a series of energy-efficient LED modules that spread a warm and inviting glow throughout the room With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Black and Gold