English Springer Spaniel - Framed - Pedigree Poem Art

Description
Your four-legged pack member makes you so proud, and this decorative artwork brings that bond home. Unique from head to tail, each design features a playful acrostic poem celebrating your pup's special traits?from the French Bulldog?s ""yodel?""to the ""cavorting escapades"" of the Pembroke Welsh Corgi?and a fetching illustration. Poems by Martin Geller. Illustration by Patricia Carlin. Printed and framed in Portland, Oregon. Find out more about Martin Geller, the man behind our Pedigree Poem acrostics, on our blog. Click here to see our Pedigree Poem Pillow and Pedigree Poem Tote Bag. Click below to see the poem and color choices for each breed: Airedale Terrier,American Cocker Spaniel, Australian Cattle Dog, and Australian Shepherd here. Basset Hound, Beagle, Belgian Malinois, Bernese Mountain Dog, Bichon Frise, Border Collie, Boston Terrier, Boxer, Brittany, Bulldog, and Bullmastiff here. Cairn Terrier, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Chesapeaker Bay Retriever, Chihuahua, and Collie here. Dachshund and Doberman Pinscher here. English Cocker Spaniel and English Springer Spaniel here. French Bulldog here. German Shepherd, German Shorthaired Pointer, Goldendoodle, Golden Retriever, Great Dane, and Great Pyrenees here. Havanese here. Irish Setter here. Jack Russell Terrier here. Labradoodle, Labrador Retriever, and Leonberger here. Maltese, Mastiff and Miniature Schnauzer here. Newfoundland here. Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Poodle, Portuguese Water Dog, and Pug here. Rhodesian Ridgeback and Rottweiler here. Scottish Terrier, Shetland Sheepdog, Shiba Inu, Shih Tzu, Siberian Husky, Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier here. Vizsla here. Weimaraner and West Highland White Terrier here. Yorkshire Terrier here. Would you like to suggest a dog breed that doesn't currently have a poem? Email us at breedrequests@uncommongoods.com. If we add it to the selection, we'll let you know!