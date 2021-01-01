England UK Flag Rock & Roll Fist Retro Vintage Design T-Shirt

England UK Flag and Rock & Roll Fist USA Retro Vintage Shirt. Ideal for Rocker and drummers. Cool design on an England Flag, great design for drummers, drummergirls and musicians who are proud of their musical skills. Great birthday present or Christmas present for patriotic fans of rock music. . Retro style guitar rocker design with one punch, perfect for rock and roll, rock concerts and festivals or when you in concert with your band. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem