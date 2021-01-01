From espa
ESPA Energising Candle in Beauty: NA Light the ESPA Energizing Candle when getting ready to start the day or clearing your mind. Crafted with uplifting Peppermint and stimulating Eucalyptus, the candle has a refreshing scent with clarifying herbal undertones thanks to added Rosemary. This Energizing Signature Blend is a carefully developed mix of essential oils deeply rooted within aromatherapy, linking the aroma to ancient practices and beliefs that bring the body and mind together.. Made from hand-poured soy wax, the candle makes for a luxurious addition to any room and offers a smooth, even burn throughout the morning or evening.. May burn up to 40 hours. Free of synthetic color and fragrance, mineral oil, silicones, alcohols, parabens, PEGs/PEG derivatives, SLS & SLESVegetarian & cruelty-free. 7.05 oz / 200 g. Trim wick to 3mm before relighting to optimize burn time and minimize smoke. For safety, always ensure the candle is placed on the cork mat. Always burn in a draft free area. ESPF-UA2. 12095428. About the designer: ESPA is guided by a holistic philosophy, caring for your whole wellbeing, focusing on creating naturally effective skincare products which deliver results you can see and feel. Their expertly formulated products are not only beautiful to use, with luxurious textures and sensorial mood enhancing aromatics, but also protect the long-term health and beauty of the skin. ESPA aims to help you look and feel your best every day, by offering natural products for beautiful skin and a renewed sense of inner calm.