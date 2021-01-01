SWISSGEAR 20" Energie USB Port PolyCarb Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase - Black

The SWISSGEAR 7272 Energie collections combines a rugged PolyCarbonate hardshell and architectural design, while its eight multi-directional spinner wheels provide 360-degree maneuverability. Energie introduces USB capability so you can now rejuvenate your drained smartphone or tablet right from the convenience of your luggage. An internal mesh pocket hides the USB cord that is connected to the back of its exterior so hook it to your power bank (not included) to charge a low-battery. The split main compartment features a tie-down clothing compartment with zippered accessory pocket, and a large zippered compartment with additional mesh and cinched pockets. Also includes 2" expandable packing space, and an integrated TSA-approved lock for extra security. Color: black. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.