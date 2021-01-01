InUSA Endurance Lightweight Hardside Spinner Black 3-Piece Luggage set 20 in. x 24 in. x 28 in.

This timeless and unique sleek design luggage set (including a domestic and international accepted carry-on) has the perfect sizes for short, medium, and long trips. With highly resistant shells, they will last for years to come. The integrated impact corners allow them to withstand bumpy roads; the roomy interior with a zippered compartment has enough space to fit all of your belongings. Yet the highlight of these pieces lies in their new double wheels with a shock-absorbing suspension system that provides an effortless 360° movement. All pieces nest inside each other for convenient storage. Deep is the perfect combination of reliability and style. Color: Black.