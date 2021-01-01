From cw-x
CW-X Endurance Generator Tights
Need a little help going the extra mile? This CW-X Endurance Generator Tights! Fitted cut keeps everything tight to the body for maximum support during high-performance activity. The Support Web provides targeted support to the lower back, core, knee joints and surrounding muscles for greater stability and power. UPF 50+ fabric helps protect your skin during outdoor activity by blocking harmful Ultraviolet A and Ultraviolet B rays (UVA and UVB). Elastic waistband with interior drawstring tie for a secure fit. Interior key pocket at front waistband for small storage. Flat seams reduce chafing and increase comfort. 70% polyester, 30% spandex. Support Panel: 80% nylon, 20% Lycra spandex. Machine wash cold, hang dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 30 in Outseam: 34 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam 27. Please note that measurements may vary by size.