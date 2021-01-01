From dirt devil
Dirt Devil Endura Reach Compact Upright Vacuum Cleaner, UD20124
Features & Benefits: No Loss of Suction: The patented Endura Cyclonic System is equipped for powerful upright vacuum cleaner performance Lightweight: Compact design with multi floor cleaning power Extended Reach: Extension wand stored on the vacuum to give you 10ft of extra cleaning Easy-Empty Dirt Cup: Fewer, quicker, and easier trips to the trash What's Included: Extension Wand 2-in-1 Dusting Brush and Crevice Tool About the Dirt Devil Brand Live now, clean later. That’s what Dirt Devil is all about. We know you have other things to do. But, when you HAVE to clean, we got you covered with a huge variety of versatile, effective cleaning tools that gives you a quick, powerful clean. So whether you’re cleaning up after your fur child, or vacuuming up the crumbs from the couch, a few minutes is all you need to be ready, set, DONE!