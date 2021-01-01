From inbox zero
End Table with Storage
Advertisement
The product is equipped with a side basket, can place newspapers, magazines, books, etc. The product is also equipped with a bottom grid, which can be used to place newspapers, magazines, books can also place other items. Equipped with a wheel with brake function, easy to move, and fixed when used. Scope of application: This table can be slide under your low-clearance sofa to place iPad, remotes, cups, and so on, allows you to read books, have coffee, enjoy food & dessert while sitting on the sofa; also can be used as an end table, computer desk, bedside table, storage rack and it can stand alone.