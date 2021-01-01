From winsome
End Table Walnut - Winsome
Timeless in design and function, this handsome end table is useful in just about any room of the house. The single drawer features a simple round pull an is great for holding your remote control, viewing guides, a deck of cards and more. The slightly rounded cut adds interest. Made from solid wood and available with either a black, natural, walnut or white finish. Imported. Assembled size is 18"W x 18"D x 22"H. Table comes with one drawer with inside dimension of 12"W x 13.8"D x 2.3"H and a shelf with surface size of 13.3"W x 14.9"D. Available in White, Black, Walnut and Clear wood finish. Assembly Required.