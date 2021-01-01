End Cap for InvisiLED Tape Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (LED-TC-EC)

A functional accessory for a variety of lighting applications, the End Cap for InvisiLED Tape Light by WAC Lighting is an indispensable component used to close off exposed parts in select fixtures. This end cap help closes off InvisiLED runs and minimizes exposure to contaminants. Each End Cap for InvisiLED includes 1 cut end cap and 1 male end cap and is suitable for LED bulbs only. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black