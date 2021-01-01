From van ness
Van Ness Enclosed Cat Litter Pan, Large White
Van Ness Enclosed Cat Litter Pan is ideal for cat parents looking for class-leading odor control and litter scatter elimination. An integrated, replaceable zeolite air filter absorbs foul odors, keeping your home and the area around your cat’s litter pan smelling fresh. Fully enclosed with a flap door entryway, Van Ness Enclosed Cat Litter Pan keeps the litter in the pan, eliminating litter scatter. It features a high-polished finish that’s odor and stain resistant and extremely easy to wipe or spray clean. And it’s made in the USA, ensuring quality and safety for your precious fur ball.