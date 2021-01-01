Enciso 1 - Light Shaded Drum LED Flush Mount

This flush mount will give your space more than just a warm glow. It will also take your home up a notch and add a pop of style. Flanked by a layer of arched wood, this ceiling light is adorned with a touch of natural elements and an authentic feel. An acrylic diffuser creates a soft, even glow to cover any room. With a modern and minimalist design, it has a drum shape made from sophisticated materials for an organic look. Lit or unlit, it will be the centerpiece in your bedroom, kids room, foyer and etc. Fixture Finish: White/Brown, Size: 2" H x 11.8" W x 11.8" D