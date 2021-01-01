From send flowers
Enchanting Colors Rose Bouquet
Let this pastel long stem rose bouquet convey your warmest wishes! These mixed scarlet, lilac, blush, hot pink, and violet colored flowers are stunning. This colorful premium arrangement features the long stemmed flower of love to capture his or her attention! Hand-arranged in a clear glass vase, this mixed floral centerpiece will bring a smile to your sweetheart or friends face. Color blocked long-stem romantic blossoms bring depth and beauty to the display. The pale long-stemmed blooms are offset with traditional romance hues. A luxury display shows someone you thought of them and planned something unique especially for them. Send yours for an anniversary, just because, or birthday delivery. Details: Fuchsia, Red, Pink, Lavender and Purple Roses Modern Clear Glass Vase Hand Delivered Message Card