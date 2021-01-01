From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Enchanted Floral Pink Area rug, 3' 4"x5', 4x5'
Advertisement
STAIN AND FADE RESISTANCE: The resilient surface fiber and latex backing offers stain resistance, fade-resistant color clarity, fixed shape, and precise placement. A great choice for high traffic areas and households with kids and pets. LOW PILE HEIGHT: The low-profile pile height offers ideal functionality for busy areas and is perfect for placing underneath furniture and in entryways as it will not obstruct doorways. EASY CARE AND CLEAN The easy-to-clean surface keeps this area rug attractive for years to come. Simply vacuum regularly, spot clean with a solution of mild detergent and water, or clean professionally when needed. IDEAL FOR ANY SPACE: Perfect for any indoor space, including the living room, dining room, bedroom, office, kitchen, hallway, children’s rooms, game room, and more. MADE IN THE USA: As the world’s largest area rug manufacturer, Mohawk products offer a 1 Year Limited Manufacturing Defects Warranty and are proudly made in America of US and imported materials.