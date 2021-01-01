Lodge 7.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. XL Blue Enamel Dutch Oven (Carribean Blue) - & Enameled Cast Iron Skillet, 8 Inch, Oyster Trivet

Product 1: Porcelain enamel coated cast-iron Dutch oven Product 1: 5 quart capacity, 12" in diameter, 4-3/4" in depth Product 1: It can be used on gas, electric, ceramic, and induction cooktops as well as in the oven Product 2: 8-inch Enameled Trivet featuring a unique antler design inspired by Lodge's skillet shape Product 2: Protects countertop, table, buffet or other surfaces from hot cookware Product 2: Long lasting exterior enamel resists chipping and cracking Product 2: Features rubber feet to prevent slipping or scratching