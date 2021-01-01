KALATY Empire Chocolate 6 ft. x 9 ft. Area Rug, Brown

The KALATY 6 ft. x 9 ft. Area Rug is a perfect accessory to enhance your home. This tufted rug has a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It has a 100% wool design, offering added thickness and comfort. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it is a non-toxic choice for your living area. It comes in a brown shade for a soft and pleasant addition to any room. Flourishing with floral accents, this rectangular rug brings a blossom-filled touch to your space. Color: Chocolate.