Empire Art Direct Twilight Palms Arte de Legno Digital Print on Solid Wood Wall Décor, 24 in. x 1.5 in. x 36 in, Multicolor
PRODUCT TECHNIQUES-This piece from the Arte de Legno collection uses a high definition U.V. giclee printed on solid fir wood planks. PROTECTION & INSTALLATION - Each piece is personally inspected before applying corner, pearl wool, plastic bag and carton, ensuring your package arrives unharmed. Saw tooth hangers installation directly on the artwork so its easy to hang. Just open the box and its all ready to adorn and brighten your walls! GIFT & PERFECT DECORATION - A perfect Christmas, New Year, Thanksgiving, Mothers Day, Fathers Day, Valentine, Birthday Gift for your relatives and friends. A great piece to put center stage in your living room, bedroom, dining area, office, hotel, bar, etc. 100% GET SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Fast shipping, risk free for purchase. If for any reason you are not completely satisfied, please contact us and we will either replace the picture or give you a full refund. ORDER NOW! DONT MISS OUT, LIMITED STOCK!