From worldwide lighting
Worldwide Lighting Empire 19 in. 3-Light Polished Gold Crystal Semi-Flush Mount
This stunning 3-light crystal flush mount uses only the best materials and quality workmanship ensuring a beautiful heirloom quality piece. Featuring finely cut premium grade 30% full lead clear crystals, this elegant ceiling light will give any room sparkle and glamour. HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation headquartered in Hayward, CA, is a privately owned manufacturer of high-quality crystal chandeliers, pendants, flush mounts, sconces, and custom decorative lighting products for the residential, hospitality and commercial building markets. Their master craftsmen and designers pride themselves on their attention to detail. Their exclusive high-quality crystals meet all standards of perfection. Every crystal piece possesses lead oxide of 30%, cut sharply by a specialized cutting machine then polished precisely by using the latest technology combined with old world knowledge to produce superior sparkle and prismatic brilliance. Worldwide Lightings genuine 30% PbO crystals adorn all of its luxurious crystal fixtures as standard, making it an ideal choice for consumers looking for a reliable crystal quality at an exceptional value. With over 60-years of combined experience in the lighting industry, they have produced exceptional quality illumination worldwide seen in prestigious homes, hotels, restaurants, casinos, and churches across the country. Worldwide Lighting welcomes the opportunity to illuminate yours.