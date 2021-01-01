Artemide Empatia LED Table Lamp - Color: White - Size: Small

Designed with optimal light diffusion and efficiency in mind, the Artemide Empatia LED Table Lamp generates a controlled ambience from a two-toned glass enclosure and interior light guide. The hand-blown glass shade transitions from a frosted top to a completely clear bottom, which helps to eliminate glare while also rerouting the funneled light back to the reflective base. The LED modules are hidden within the white aluminum plate, revealing bright illumination solely through the clear methacrylate light pipe, contributing an overall minimalistic look. Color: White.