Emoji Wrapping Paper, 5 x 2.5 ft, 1ct
Your tech-savvy teen will definitely put their phone down when they see you arrive at their party with a surprise concealed in this Emoji Wrapping Paper. Featuring a bright and colorful design of some of kids' favorite emoticons, such as the wink emoji, the sunglasses emoji, and the "see no evil" monkey, this gift wrap paper is just the thing for jazzing up a present for any teen or kids birthday party, especially an emoji themed birthday party. Measuring five feet by 30 inches, you'll have enough gift wrap to cover one large present, or a few smaller birthday goodies. Kids of all ages will love seeing their favorite emoji characters at their birthday bash almost as much as they'll love ripping off the paper to reveal your surprise underneath.