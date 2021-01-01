Sea Gull Lighting Emmons 5.875 in. 1-Light Bronze Traditional Transitional Wall Sconce with Satin Etched Glass Shade and LED Light Bulb

The Sea Gull Lighting Emmons 1-light wall sconce in bronze provides abundant light for your bath vanity, while adding a layer of today's style to your interior design. The Emmons lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting combines form and function in a traditional empire silhouette. Trumpeted Satin Etched glass shades and a circular finial further enhance the design. Cluster 3 sizes together in a multi-fixture installation to make a beautifully dramatic statement in the living room, foyer, entryway or family room. The Emmons collection comes in 2 finishes: Brushed Nickel and Bronze. Its assortment includes 3-light, 5-light and 9-light chandeliers. 1-light mini pendant, 3-light pendant, 2-light semi-flush mount. 1-light wall sconce. and 2-light, 3-light and 4-light light bath vanity fixtures. Incandescent and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available. all fixtures are California Title 24 compliant.