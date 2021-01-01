Sea Gull Lighting Emmons 35 in. 9-Light Bronze Traditional Transitional Hanging Chandelier with Satin Etched Glass Shades

The Emmons lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting combines form and function in a traditional empire silhouette. Trumpeted satin etched glass shades and a circular finial further enhance the design. Cluster 3 sizes together in a multi-fixture installation to make a beautifully dramatic statement in the living room, foyer, entryway or family room. The Emmons collection comes in 2 finishes: brushed nickel, bronze and heirloom bronze. Its assortment includes 3-light, 5-light and 9-light chandeliers. 1-light mini pendant, 3-light pendant, 1-light wall sconce light. both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures. and one-light 2-light, 3-light and 4-light bath vanity fixtures. All fixtures are ENERGY STAR-qualified and California Title 24 compliant.