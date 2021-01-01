Sea Gull Lighting Emmons 13 in. 2-Light Bronze Traditional Transitional Semi-Flush Mount with Satin Etched Glass Shade

The Sea Gull Lighting Emmons 2-light semi flush fixture in bronze enhances the beauty of your home with ample light and style to match today's trends. The Emmons lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting combines form and function in a traditional empire silhouette. Trumpeted Satin Etched glass shades and a circular finial further enhance the design. Cluster 3 sizes together in a multi-fixture installation to make a beautifully dramatic statement in the living room, foyer, entryway or family room. The Emmons collection comes in 2 finishes: Brushed Nickel and Bronze. Its assortment includes 3light, 5-light and 9-light, chandeliers; 1-light mini pendant, 3-light pendant, 2-light semi-flush mount; 1-light wall sconce; and 2-light, 3-light and 4- lightbath vanity fixtures. Incandescent and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available; all fixtures are California Title 24 compliant.