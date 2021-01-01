Sleek and retro-inspired, the Calvin Klein Emmitt are updated with a breathable, mixed media upper and edgy logo branding at side. Finished with a lace-up front, cushioned insole and a classic runner-style sole. Lightweight and comfortable. Breathable. Padded collar and tongue. Lace up vamp. Bumper toe. Cushioned insole. Textile and synthetic upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.