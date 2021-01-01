From etta avenue
Emmalyn Desk
Advertisement
This modern-inspired desk gives you a spacious surface to work while adding contemporary glam elements. It has a clean-lined metal frame with stretcher bars near the base for extra support. This frame features a glossy finish that contrasts with the tabletop and shelf underneath. Each tier is made with different materials: The 36" long tabletop is crafted from tempered glass, so you're able to see the wood-grained shelf below it. Keep your laptop and important documents on top, and file away other paperwork below. Its open lower space provides plenty of room to settle in and complete your to-do list. Color: Gold/Walnut