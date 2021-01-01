From modway
Emma White 6 Inch Full Mattress MOD-5733-WHI
Quilted Polyester Fabric Cover0.75 Memory / 5.25 Responsive FoamFoam Meets Fire Resistant StandardsDecompression Summer: Avg 2 HrsDecompression Winter: Avg 72 HrsDecompression Winter: Avg 72 Hrs"Compressed, Rolled and Sealed".Introducing an affordable boxed bed solution, Emma features a 0.75 inch top layer of memory foam, 5.25 inch dense layer of responsive foam, and a quilted polyester fabric cover with stitched padding for an extra layer of comfort. The perfect mattress for guest or kid rooms, Emma easily stores away when not in use and comes compressed, vacuum-packed, rolled, and sealed in a small portable box. Foam meets fire resistant standards and fully decompresses in about 2 hours during the summer, and 72 hours during the winter. Set Includes: One - Emma 6" Full Mattress