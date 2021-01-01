Emington Nightstand in Brush Gold

Finding a nightstand you love is essential. They’re the last thing you see before you fall asleep; they’re the first thing you see when you wake up. And, while the stacks of books you keep there change over time, as do the reading lamps, the foundation stays the same. This one for example, is perfect for a contemporary or traditional aesthetic. It is crafted from metal, in an antique brushed gold finish, with a glass top, and features a bottom shelf. It measures 32'' H x 20'' W x 20'' D, and requires assembly upon arrival.