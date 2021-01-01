Emily Ivory King Upholstered Fabric Headboard MOD-5174-IVO

Elegantly tufted button headboardFits king size bedsDeep inset buttonsSoft polyester upholsteringFiberboard and plywood frame.Add elegance to your bedroom with the Modway Emily Button Tufted Linen Fabric Upholstered King Headboard. Designed with just the right amount of grace, Emily King Headboard is made from fiberboard, plywood, and fine linen fabric upholstery for a construction that is both lightweight and long-lasting. Perfect for contemporary and modern bedrooms, sleep soundly and impart a sense of tranquility amidst an impressive backdrop of style with this headboard for King or California King beds. Set Includes: One - Emily King Headboard