Emilea Chandelier by Schonbek - Color: White - Finish: Silver - (MA1006N-48O)

The Emilea Chandelier from Schonbek Lighting is a multi-faceted design from top to bottom, using hand-cut crystals as a surge of personality for its traditional form-factor. A column of surging crystal and a ring finial sets a shimmering tone for the accented design at the center. Around them, a drum body produces a charming order or radiating arms that broaden neatly in shape. Tubular lamp holders are accentuated by bobeche-inspired accents made in clear crystal. Looming over the design are hardback, tapered shades. Light sifts through as a soft glow, dotting the reflective forms with brilliant cuts of highlights. Schonbek lighting is offered in four distinctive collections, all grounded in a sense of classicism and crafted with the greatest attention to quality and detail. Their styles â€“ American Traditional, American Romantic, American Rustic, and American Contemporary â€“ complement a range of architectural and interior designs. Most importantly, Schonbeks collections enhance the creation of spaces that express the unique spirit of those who call them home. Spaces for the celebration of lifes grandest occasions as well as its most cherished private moments. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: White. Finish: Antique Silver