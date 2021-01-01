From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Emile 93.7 in. Gray Fabric 3-Seater Twin Sleeper Sectional Sofa Bed with Storage
Advertisement
Functioning as a sofa, bed, and storage all in one, the Emile sofa is a convenient addition to any living room. During the day, the Emile is a cozy place to lounge and watch TV. At night, pull the tab on the loveseat to create a comfortable bed for overnight guests. Use the second tab to the lift up the chaise, which reveals ample storage space for extra pillows and blankets. Constructed from wood, the Emile is upholstered in a soft, grey polyester fabric that complements a wide range of interior color palettes. Sleek track arms and all-over piping give the sofa a clean, modern look. Three throw pillows are included to add a decorative touch. The Emile sofa is made in China and requires assembly. Color: Gray.