30" Emery Dipped Gold Leaf Barstool Black/Gold - Safavieh

Advertisement
A colorful addition to a kitchen island or family room bar, this timeless bar stool is spruced up with a combination of lacquer and gold trim on leg caps and seat. This sturdy classic is crafted of iron with foot rest and cross bars for support. The simple yet stately piece of home furniture will prove to be a lovely addition to your kitchen with its eye catching colors. Constructed from iron, this bar stool is able to support up to 180 lbs. The Emery bar stool is the perfect addition for Glam, Mid-Century, or Modern styled rooms. Color: Black/Gold. Pattern: Solid.