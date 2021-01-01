Emerson Knit Sweater in Space Dye
Advertisement
The Emerson Top is the perfect lightweight spring sweater to add to your collection. Made from a gorgeous space dye knit this long sleeve top has flowy sleeves and fitted cuffs that compliment that fitted bodice. Plus the pointelle patterning give this top a truly luxurious quality. Shop the Look: Helena High-Rise Skinny Jean Space Dye Knit Wash before wearing wash in a laundry bag using mild detergent. Shape while damp dry flat steam iron inside out. Model is wearing size S Model Measurements: Height 5'10" / Bust 34" / Waist 24" / Hips 35"