Our Minuteman International Tabriz hearth rugs feature a classic Turkish Tabriz pattern and a thick plush feel. Hearth rugs protect your floor and will add beauty and warmth to your fireplace. They can also be used as door mats or as occasional rugs throughout your house. (For indoor use only). All our hearth rugs are woven from the highest quality 100-Percent virgin wool and dyed in rich saturated colors. They are fire resistant and meet federal requirements for surface flammability of small carpets (Part 1631 - FF2-70).Warning: your pets will probably make a bee-line for these rugs so they can bask in the warmth of the fire! Minuteman International Emerald Indoor Handcrafted Area Rug in Green | H-73