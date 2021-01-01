Emerald - Gemstone Solar Lantern

Advertisement
If you could capture sunlight in a jewel, it would look like these hand-blown glass lanterns. Arrayed on your patio table, along the garden path, or hanging from the brushed-steel hook, they?ll provide a gemlike glow with a vintage look, thanks to the Edison bulb?style LED filament inside. The cap conceals a solar panel that soaks up sun during the day and automatically turns the lamp on at dusk. The brightness and duration of the glow will vary depending on the amount of exposure the sensor has received; at least six hours of sun per day will give you the best illumination. Made in China.