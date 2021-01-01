From bloomingdale's

Emerald and Diamond Pendant in 14K White Gold - 100% Exclusive

$850.00 on sale
($1,700.00 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at bloomingdale's

Description

Emerald and Diamond Pendant in 14K White Gold - 100% Exclusive-Jewelry & Accessories

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com