The Emerald collection creates a sophisticated timeless look with traditional colors and designs with exquisite details. The rugs are low profile with minimal pile height and the designs are applied using cutting edge technology with a new heat transfer process giving extra life to the designs with crisp edges and pops of color. The low pile and detailed designs give the rugs the look and feel of a handmade silk rug while keeping the rugs affordable. Linon Emerald 3 x 5 Navy Indoor Medallion Area Rug Polyester | RUGEM0635