Lafeber EmerAid Sustain Herbivore Recovery Small Animal Food, 400-gram bag
With Lafeber EmerAid Sustain Herbivore Recovery, you can feed your small pet a smaller amount of food while still fulfilling her energy needs. This small animal food offers gastrointestinal health support with 8 sources of dietary fiber like timothy hay. Timothy hay can help promote optimal gut health motility and allow your little one to absorb vital nutrients quickly. This recipe also contains specialized ingredients like DL-methionine, L-lysine and hydrolyzed soy protein, plus antioxidants like vitamin C, E, D, B12 and zinc to support a healthy immune system to help prevent sickness. Finally. This tasty food contains all essential amino acids for muscle strength, along with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to promote healthy skin and a lustrous coat.