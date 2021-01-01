From majorelle
MAJORELLE Emelia Midi Dress in Pink. - size L (also in M) MAJORELLE Emelia Midi Dress in Pink. - size L (also in M) Self: 100% polyLining: 97% poly 3% elastane. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Non-slip silicone grip lining. Metallic detail throughout. Neckline to shortest hem measures approx 26 and to longest hem approx 34 in length. Imported. MALR-WD854. MJD858 S20. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.