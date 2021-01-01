Embry Loveseat - Grey - Modern Furniture - Sold by Apt2B - Grey - Small Space Modern Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

From apt2b
Embry Loveseat - Grey
Compact, sophisticated and remarkably plush, the Embry Loveseat is a comfy-cool addition to any living space. With its sleek profile and stylish, solid wood base, this sofa displays a sought-after midcentury design, without the hefty price tag. The Embry's clean lines (check out that beautiful back tufting!) bring a dash of modernity to any space: Try placing this piece in front of an accent wall for extra flair! Other features of note include fully padded and fixed side and back foam cushions and removable legs. This comfortable loveseat would be at home in a city apartment, suburban office, or your Airbnb property…it's that versatile! The full Embry Collection includes a sofa and accent chair — make these modern pieces your own in luxe Pine Green, contemporary Ice Gray or monochromatic Warm Stone.