From tribal
Tribal Embroidered Swing Tank
Advertisement
The TRIBAL Embroidered Swing Tank embraces modern elegance with a semi-sheer finish, elegant tonal embroidery, flattering seams, and scalloped trims. Sleeveless blouse is featured on a lightweight nylon fabrication. Scoop neckline. Pullover styling. Scalloped hemline. 100% nylon; Embroidery:100% cotton; Lining: 96% viscose, 4% spandex. Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Chest Measurement: 34 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.