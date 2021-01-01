Embroidered Sparkle Snowflakes Napkins, Set of 6

Make your dining table look a little more magical with these Embroidered Sparkle Snowflakes Napkins! Their metallic snowflake design looks classic and elegant. Set includes six (6) napkins Each napkin measures 20L x 20W in. Crafted of 100% cotton Solid napkin with embroidered snowflakes Cream fabric with gold and silver snowflakes Flat-woven design with a half-inch hem and mitered corners Care: Machine wash gentle cycle. Low iron if needed. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.